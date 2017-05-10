Custom trailer stolen from Smolan

Authorities are looking for a custom trailer that was stolen from Smolan early this week.

The four-by-eight-foot trailer was parked by Anderson Machine and Supply. According to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander, it was stolen sometime between 8 a.m. on Sunday and 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Undersheriff Melander described the trailer as tan in color, having dual axles with 10-inch wheels, a homemade lift-gate, a metal mesh screen floor and boxed shaped fenders. He said there wasn’t a make or model available because the trailer is custom.

The trailer was valued at $1,500.