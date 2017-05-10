CPS event to teach car seat safety

Finding the right car seat for a child can be a hurdle for any parent, new or old. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Bennett Buick GMC are holding a free CPS event to help with just that.

Experts will be on scene to help inspect car seats, making sure they meet all current standards and are safe for children. They will also give demonstrations on how to properly install the seat and buckle the child in.

If the car seat you bring is deemed unsafe and you can provide proof that you are receiving state assistance, a new car seat will be provided for you, while supplies last. WalMart, Target and the Saline County Sheriff’s Office will provide the seats. Attendance can also sign up to win a variety of door prizes.

“School is about to get out and with vacations, we figured this would be a great time of year for this event,” said Wayne Wells.

The CPS event will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at Bennett Buick GMC, located at 651 South Ohio.