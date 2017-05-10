Car stolen from Salina dealership wrecked in Abilene



A suspect who stole a yellow 2006 Chevy Cobalt from a Salina dealership was transported to the hospital after crashing the vehicle in Abilene yesterday.

According to Police Capt. Paul Forrester, the suspect walked onto the C and C Auto lot, located at 732 North Broadway, about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday. The suspect asked an employee to look at a 2006 Chevy Cobalt. The employee gave the keys to the suspect, who then started the vehicle, jumped the curb and drove off.

The Chevy Cobalt was equipped with a global positioning system, that showed law enforcement authorities that it was headed eastbound on I-70. Capt. Forrester said they then notified the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, who located the vehicle.

A high-speed pursuit ensued. The vehicle made it to Abilene, where it reportedly crashed at a high rate of speed.

Dickinson County authorities arrested 21-year-old Austin Dickey, Salina. He was transported to Salina Regional Health Center, where he remained as of this morning. Officials say he was in fair condition.

Capt. Forrester said Dickey will face possession of marijuana, felony theft, driving without a license, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges when he is released from the hospital.

Authorities expect more charges to be filed by Dickinson County law enforcement.