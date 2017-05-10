Allen A. Abbott, 82, passed May, 8, 2017 at St. Luke Living Center in Marion. He was born October 27, 1935 in Poplar Bluff, MO to James and Aliene Roberts Abbott Hargrave. Allen joined the United States Army in 1953 and retired on March 31, 1980 after 27 years of service.

After his retirement—he went to work for the United States Post Office and retired in 2004. During his Military career with the Army Allen served in Germany, the Korean Occupation,and Two full combat tours of Vietnam. The family was stationed out of Fort Ord, Fort Riley, Fort Carson, Fort Sam Houston and Fort Leavenworth. Many moves and many friendships and life stories were lived along the way.

Allen proudly served his country and protected his family. He was a quiet but imposing soul who had a love for animals. It was not uncommon for him to pick up a feral cat or dog and make or find them a home.

Allen married Judy Haefner on April 13, 1957- Lincolnville, KS, and is survived by children Kym (Troy) Thompson of Marion, Glen (Lisa) of Rosehill, James (Linda) of Lawton, OK and Michele of Hutchinson, 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Allen later married Bernice Ilene Davis on February 2, 1998 in Marion KS. He is survived by step-children Chris, Kim, Lisa, Curt, Julie, and is preceded step-son Mark. Bernice died in May of 2005. Allen is also survived by his brother John (Rita) Abbott of Kansas City, KS. He is preceded in death by his son Jon Abbott and a granddaughter Tracie Abbott Whitkop.

Services will be held on Friday, May 12, 2017, 10:30 a.m., at Zeiner Funeral Home in Marion. Burial with Military Honors will be the same day at 2 p.m. in the Abilene Cemetery in Abilene.

Memorials in Allen’s name can be made to the Caring Hands Humane Society of Newton and can be sent to Zeiner Funeral home, P.O. Box 6, Marion, KS 66861.