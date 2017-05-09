Violet Katherine (Erickson) Linne, 92, of Lindsborg, passed away May 8, 2017.

She was born March 26, 1925, the daughter of Oscar and Freda (Leucht) Erickson in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

On November 25, 1943, Violet was united in marriage to Dr. H. Allison Linne in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

Violet was preceded in death by her husband, brother: Richard Oscar, and sister: Freda Davis.

She is survived by her daughters: Mary Ade (Randall), Martha Bildt (Douglas), Ruth Lander (Steve), Esther Mussoni (David), and Anna Erickson (Leland), sister: Virginia Hanson, thirteen grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, May 12, from 4-7 pm with family present from 5-7pm at Christians Funeral Home, Lindsborg.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00am Saturday, May 13, at Messiah Lutheran Church, Lindsborg, with burial following at Elmwood Cemetery, Lindsborg.

Memorials may be designated for Messiah Lutheran Church or Bethany Home in care of Christians Funeral Home 103 N. Washington, PO Box 386, Lindsborg, KS 67456.

