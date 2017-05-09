Sporting KC to celebrate Retro Night on May 17 against Seattle Sounders FC

(May 8, 2017) — Sporting Kansas City will host its highly anticipated Retro Night on Wednesday, May 17 when defending MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders FC visits Children’s Mercy Park for a regular season match presented by The Darol Rodrock Foundation. To celebrate the occasion, Sporting Kansas City will turn back the clock by delivering a comprehensive throwback experience inside the stadium. Tickets for the Western Conference clash are on sale now at SeatGeek.com. A limited-time throwback four-pack is also available by calling 888-4KC-GOAL, consisting of four tickets, four hot dogs, four bags of chips and four sodas for $119.98. Fans interested in purchasing the four-pack can also fill out an online form here and will be contacted by a Sporting KC Client Services Representative. TICKETS: Throwback four-pack for Sporting KC Retro Night on May 17 At the forefront, Sporting KC players will wear a new retro training top during pregame warmups that pays homage to the Kansas City Wizards’ 1998 rainbow jerseys. The newest iteration of the iconic uniform retains classic elements – namely the Wizards logo and the wrap-around Charlie Brown rainbow – while introducing new features such as the Sporting KC badge on the sleeve, new logos from MLS and Ivy Investments, and a small black collar. The retro training top will be available for purchase while supplies last at all SportingStyle locations inside Children’s Mercy Park on the night of the match. Additional Retro Night programming will see 1990s cover band Lost Wax perform on the Sporting Plaza before kickoff, while DJ G-Train will roll a 90s pregame music playlist on the stadium sound system. Children’s Mercy Park will amplify the retro theme with videoboard graphics showcasing the vintage Charlie Brown rainbow. In conjunction with Retro Night festivities, the newest member of the Sporting Legends – to be unveiled later this week – will be formally inducted into the hall of honor during an on-field pregame ceremony. The Sporting KC Media Game will then take place during halftime, featuring Kansas City media members from several news outlets across the metro. In addition to giving away amenity kits to the first 7,000 fans inside Children’s Mercy Park on Retro Night, the Darol Rodrock Foundation will set up a donation bin at the Sporting Plaza as fans enter the stadium. Supporters can drop off unwrapped items such as toiletry and hygiene products and school supplies as well as cash donations and gift cards for children transitioning from group homes and foster families to independent living. Sporting Kansas City will enter the match riding a club-record 14-game home unbeaten streak in the MLS regular season. Since the unprecedented run began last June, the club has recorded 11 victories, three draws and eight shutouts. The Retro Night showdown serves as a rematch of the 2016 Western Conference Knockout Round tilt played last October at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. Sounders FC prevailed 1-0 on a contentious 88th-minute game-winner before eventually hoisting the MLS Cup in December.