Georgie Mae Ingemanson, 85, of Marquette passed away Sunday, May 7, 2017 at McPherson Memorial Hospital. Georgie was born February 22, 1932 in McPherson, KS to the late George Oxford and Vera Frances (Ledington) Berg.

Georgie was a graduate of Marquette High School. She was a member of Elim Lutheran Church, where she was confirmed and baptized. Georgie worked for many years a bookkeeper for ADM – Collinwood Grain.

Survivors include her daughters; Bernice (Jim) Peterson of Lindsborg, KS, Barbara (Dan) Wishon of Galva, KS, and Bernita (Rick) Dauer of Lindsborg, KS; her sister, Donna Elvin, of Marquette, KS; as well as 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Georgie was preceded in death by her parents and husband Merle Ingemanson.

Visitation will be from 6pm to 8pm, Thursday May 11, at Elim Lutheran Church in Marquette.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm on Friday, May 12 at Elim Lutheran Church in Marquette, with Rev. Katherine Kolodziejczyk officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Elim Lutheran Church or to the Alzheimer’s Association Central and Western Kansas Chapter. Memorials may be sent in care of Christians Funeral Home, P.O. Box 386, Lindsborg, KS 67456