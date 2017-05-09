Featured pets at the Salina Animal Shelter

Henry
Species Cat
Breed Domestic Shorthair/Mix
Age 6 years 7 days
Gender Male
Size Medium
Color Black/White
Spayed/Neutered
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Cat Room
Intake Date 5/2/2017
Adoption Price $25.00
Jaci Rae
Breed Terrier, Jack Russell
Age 14 years 3 months 25 days
Gender Female
Size Medium
Color White/Brown
Spayed/Neutered
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Court Hold Room
Intake Date 5/2/2017
Anchovy
Breed Domestic Shorthair/Mix
Age 1 year 5 days
Gender Male
Size Small
Color Grey/White
Spayed/Neutered
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Petco
Intake Date 5/4/2017
Adoption Price $25.00
All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.
For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.
All pets are spayed and neutered.
Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.