The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Featured pets at the Salina Animal Shelter

by

Henry

Henry

Species Cat
Breed Domestic Shorthair/Mix
Age 6 years 7 days
Gender Male
Size Medium
Color Black/White
Spayed/Neutered
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Cat Room
Intake Date 5/2/2017
Adoption Price $25.00

Jaci Rae

Jaci Rae

Breed Terrier, Jack Russell
Age 14 years 3 months 25 days
Gender Female
Size Medium
Color White/Brown
Spayed/Neutered
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Court Hold Room
Intake Date 5/2/2017

 

Anchovy

Anchovy

Breed Domestic Shorthair/Mix
Age 1 year 5 days
Gender Male
Size Small
Color Grey/White
Spayed/Neutered
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Petco
Intake Date 5/4/2017
Adoption Price $25.00
 

 

All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

salinaadoptable

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.

All pets are spayed and neutered.
Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.