Carroll A. Tiers, 80, passed way Friday, April 21, 2017 at Presbyterian Manor, Salina. He was born June 17, 1936 in Ottawa County to Earl P. Tiers and Wilda (Kaiser) Tiers.

He retired from the Salina Journal after 41 years. He married Sharalyn Lyne in 1957.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Carroll is survived by his wife of 60 years; two daughters, Karla (Jim) Long and Michele (Norb) Schwartz; two granddaughters; one great-grandson; three step- grandchildren, six step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, one brother, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2017 at Mt. Liberty Cemetery near Miltonvale.

Memorials may be made to the Salina Animal Shelter or Hospice of Salina.