Buick stolen from Salina residence

A 2003 Buick LeSabre was stolen from a Salina residence sometime between 9 p.m Sunday and 9:30 a.m. Monday, according to a police spokesperson.

The Buick was stolen from the 100 block of South Third. Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that the owner left the keys in the console.

The vehicle’s plate number is 218 BKV. It was valued at $2,000.