Buick stolen from Salina residence

A 2003 Buick LeSabre was stolen from a Salina residence sometime between 9 p.m Sunday and 9:30 a.m. Monday, according to a police spokesperson.
The Buick was stolen from the 100 block of South Third. Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that the owner left the keys in the console.
The vehicle’s plate number is 218 BKV. It was valued at $2,000.
Comments
I suck my wife's toes says
No Buick here, just my wife’s toes in my mouth!!!
Stan Smith says
So now they know your full name and address and or what other information left in your console with your keys. Just wondering did you put up a sign too.?