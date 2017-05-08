The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

The Illusionists, Live From Broadway, canceled

by Leave a Comment

Courtesy photo

The Illusionists, Live From Broadway, has been canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances,” according to an Event Center spokesperson. The show, featuring seven world-class performers, was scheduled for May 18 at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center.

“The Illusionists tour apologizes to its fans for any inconvenience this may cause. Patrons who purchased tickets online will receive a full refund automatically, while fans who bought tickets at retail locations can obtain their refund at point of purchase.”

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *