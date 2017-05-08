The Illusionists, Live From Broadway, canceled

The Illusionists, Live From Broadway, has been canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances,” according to an Event Center spokesperson. The show, featuring seven world-class performers, was scheduled for May 18 at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center.

“The Illusionists tour apologizes to its fans for any inconvenience this may cause. Patrons who purchased tickets online will receive a full refund automatically, while fans who bought tickets at retail locations can obtain their refund at point of purchase.”