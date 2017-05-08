The Salina Post

Stolen truck recovered, arrest made

A 44-year-old Salina man was taken into custody Friday morning after allegedly stealing a truck that was parked in front of a Salina business.

Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman said that a family member called authorities when William Schiffbauer arrived at a residence on the 100 block of North Ninth in a pickup that wasn’t his.

Feldman said that Schiffbauer allegedly stole the 2003 Chevy Silverado sometime between 6:30 and 7 a.m. from the Salina Concrete parking lot, located at 1100 West Ash. Schiffbauer was taken into custody. Authorities say he was under the influence of drugs.

