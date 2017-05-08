The Salina Post

Sentencing set for Kan. man; 7-year-old son’s remains found in pig sty

Michael Jones

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man will be sentenced to life in prison for the killing of his 7-year-old son, who authorities say was subjected to horrific abuse and was “essentially starved to death” before his remains were found in the family’s pig sty.

Forty-six-year-old Michael Jones pleaded guilty in March to first-degree murder in the death of his son, Adrian Jones. He will be sentenced Monday.

The boy’s stepmother, Heather Jones, pleaded guilty to the same charge in November and is serving a life term.

Authorities say Adrian died in September or October 2015, but his death wasn’t reported. His remains were found in November 2015 after authorities responding to a domestic disturbance learned he was missing.

Heather Jones-photo KDOC

Prosecutors have said the boy was subjected to shocking abuse before he died.

