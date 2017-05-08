School district attorney: Kan. lawmakers’ school funding plan inadequate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An attorney representing school districts that successfully sued Kansas over education funding says a school finance plan being considered by lawmakers is inadequate.

John Robb made his comments Monday as a special House committee prepared to debate the proposal. Robb represents the Dodge City, Hutchinson, Wichita and Kansas City, Kansas, districts.

The plan before the House committee would phase in a $750 million increase in the state’s $4 billion-plus in aid over five years.

Robb sees a State Board of Education proposal to phase in an $893 million increase over two years as adequate.

The districts Robb represents sued Kansas in 2010. The state Supreme Court ruled in March that the state’s education funding is inadequate.

The justices gave legislators until June 30 to pass a new school finance law.