Robert Bruce Heald, 95, Minneapolis, died April 28, 2017 of old age. He is survived by children, Carol, Kenton (Catherine), Edward (Sheryl), Scott (Tina), and Brad. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Clark and Zella; all siblings, Clark, Donald, Gilbert, John, and Ray; and Bruce’s son, Alan. He is also survived by nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one niece and nephew.

Bruce farmed with his family, in the Grant Township north of Wells. He served in the United States Army in Europe during WWII, arriving in France via Omaha Beach after the initial landings. Bruce was united in marriage to Shirley Marrs. Eventually, they sold the family farm and moved to Colorado where Bruce became a skilled carpenter and sub-contractor. The marriage ended and Bruce returned to Ottawa County later in life and built a home in Minneapolis.

In semi-retirement, Bruce completed projects for the Ottawa County Historical Museum and performed other volunteer work. He had many friends, family, loved ones, and acquaintances that will miss him.

A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, Minneapolis, on Saturday, June 3 at 11:00 A.M. Private inurnment will be in Highland Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Ottawa County Historical Museum or Hospice of Salina.