MARION – Nora Lorene Schmidt was born Jan. 15, 1925 near Goessel, KS, the oldest of the three daughters of Samuel H. and Justine (Hiebert) Schmidt. During her high school years, Nora lived with and helped care for a woman who lived in Walton, KS, only coming home on weekends. She graduated from Walton High School in 1943 and on June 13 of that same year, she was also baptized into the Walton Mennonite Church.

While her parents were living in the Aulne, KS Community, Nora met Kenneth Richter, who also lived in the neighborhood. The two were married on December 3, 1946 in the Aulne United Methodist Church and moved to a farm south of Aulne, where their only child, Marshall, was born on June 10, 1953.The family also briefly lived on a farm southwest of Marion, and in November, 1960, they moved to Canada, KS. Over the years, the couple was involved in raising many kinds of animals, and took care of many pets. In 1983, they gave up the “farming life,” and bought a home in Marion. Five years later, on June 6, 1988, Kenneth passed away.

Nora enjoyed all kinds of domestic activities and her working life reflected this. In the 1960s, she worked two days a week at the Peabody Nursing Home; as a seamstress at Ratzlaff Draperies in Goessel; at the Peter Pan store in Hillsboro; and still worked part-time as a cook at Marion Nursing Home until she was in her late 70s. She also enjoyed needlework and was prolific at crocheting and embroidery. She also enjoyed gardening, and especially loved flowers. She was known for her peppernuts and at Christmastime would bake them to sell, keeping careful records of all of her customers and how many dozens they requested. This past Christmas was the first time she was unable to fill those requests.

Following her marriage to Kenneth, Nora transferred her membership to the Aulne United Methodist Church, where she was also involved in WSCS and a member of the UMW.

In Fall of 2000, Nora moved into Hilltop Apartments in Marion, where she lived until her health declined and in July, 2016 she moved into St. Luke Assisted Living, where her health continued to deteriorate. On May 3, Hospice was called in to assist in Nora’s care, and she passed away early on May 5, at the age of 92.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters, her husband, several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, and two nephews. Surviving are her son, Marshall Richter of Hillsboro, grandson Ryan Richter of Marion; sister-in-law Esta Hall of Burns, and brother-in-law Leonard Lindholm of Mulvane, as well as many nieces and nephews, and friends.

Memorials are suggested to the Aulne United Methodist Church c/o Zeiner Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Marion, KS 66861