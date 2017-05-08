The Salina Post

Micro-surfacing roadway maintenance continues

On Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 12, Vance Brothers Construction Company will perform the annual micro-surfacing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:

Tues, May 9

Columbine Circle

Columbine Court

Columbine Terrace

Country Hills, 550’ east on Fairdale

Golfview

Melrose, Knollcrest to Fairdale

Presley

Resort Drive

Wed, May 10

Argonne, Eastmoore to Skyline

Briargate

Columbine Lane

Deborah, Skyline to Eastmoore

Fairdale Court

Hillside Drive

Thurs, May 11

Columbine Circle

Eastborough to Seitz

Eastmoore, Country Club to Deborah

Hillside Drive

Skyline

Fri, May 12

Canterbury

Dustin

Foxboro, Raleigh to Schilling

“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.

