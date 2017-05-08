Micro-surfacing roadway maintenance continues

On Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 12, Vance Brothers Construction Company will perform the annual micro-surfacing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:

Tues, May 9 Columbine Circle Columbine Court Columbine Terrace Country Hills, 550’ east on Fairdale Golfview Melrose, Knollcrest to Fairdale Presley Resort Drive Wed, May 10 Argonne, Eastmoore to Skyline Briargate Columbine Lane Deborah, Skyline to Eastmoore Fairdale Court Hillside Drive Thurs, May 11 Columbine Circle Eastborough to Seitz Eastmoore, Country Club to Deborah Hillside Drive Skyline Fri, May 12 Canterbury Dustin Foxboro, Raleigh to Schilling

“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.