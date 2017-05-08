Assaria – Kendall Laurin Carlson, of Assaria, passed away May 5 at the age of 85. He was born on June 6, 1931 at Salina, Kansas, to Herbin and Freda Carlson. After moving from the family farm near Falun because of the opening of Camp Phillips, the family lived in Salina where he graduated from Salina High School. After Camp Phillips closed, the family moved back to the family farm. He continued farming until his retirement. During this time, he served in the army in Korea.

On November 20, 1960 he married Mary E. Hooker of Winona, Kansas. They lived in Salina until 1965 when they moved to Assaria, residing there until his health required a move back to Salina to Residence 600 retirement community. Kendall enjoyed the farm life and often took his children Lynn and Dan to help. He enjoyed talking about politics and cars, and playing cards with family and friends. He loved music and supported his children and grandchildren in their various music performances

Kendall served as President of Assaria Lions Club, Assaria Lutheran Church Board, Conservation Service, and vice president of the Lindsborg Community Hospital Board.

He is survived by wife Mary, daughter Lynn Just and husband Rod of Marion, and son Dan Carlson and wife Gay of Falun; grandson, Evan Just of Marion; granddaughters, Erika Just George and husband Cole of Uniontown, Nikki Larson and husband Tim of Marquette, Caitlin Carlson and Alyssa Carlson, both of Falun; and great granddaughter Rylee Larson of Marquette.

A visitation will be held at Residence 600, 600 East Elm, Salina, on Tuesday, May 9, 5:00-7:30 pm. Funeral services will be held at the Falun Lutheran Church Wednesday, May 10, at 10:30 am. Memorials can be sent to the Falun Lutheran Church in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Marion, KS 66861.