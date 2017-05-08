The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kansas Game Wardens locate suspects on fishing violations

by 3 Comments

Photo courtesy KDWP&T Game Wardens

LINN COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities caught suspects on fishing violations over the weekend.

On Sunday at La Cygne, Kansas game wardens found a group in one boat with 24 catfish over the limit, according to a social media report.

Meanwhile in Marion County, a warden working off a tip that included a photo of a license plate found the suspect with a cooler full of 39 Walleye.

Charges are pending.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *