Kansas Game Wardens locate suspects on fishing violations

LINN COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities caught suspects on fishing violations over the weekend.
On Sunday at La Cygne, Kansas game wardens found a group in one boat with 24 catfish over the limit, according to a social media report.
Meanwhile in Marion County, a warden working off a tip that included a photo of a license plate found the suspect with a cooler full of 39 Walleye.
Charges are pending.
Comments
Irony says
What the he’ll are they gonna do with that many fish?
kansas 1948 says
Well what do you think they would have done with them? Walleye is the best eaten fish there is and Cats are okay. Some folks have no common sense.
ouch says
my dog loves walleye