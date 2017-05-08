Electronics stolen from storage unit

Over $5,000 in electronics were taken from a unit at Salina Mini Storage, located at 2727 Centennial.

According to Police Sgt. James Feldman, a Salina Mini Storage employee noticed the lock had been cut off the unit. The renter was notified and reported that four televisions and a microwave were taken from the unit.

The theft was said to have occurred between March 15 and May 6. The total loss was estimated at $5,465.