Dolores “Dee” L. Howe, 83, of Russell, Kansas, died on Saturday, May 06, 2017, at the Main Street Manor of Russell Regional Hospital in Russell, Kansas.

Dee was born on June 09, 1933, in Ashland, Kansas, the daughter of Howard L. and Doris (Fox) Burton. She lived for a short while in Ashland, Kansas, before moving to Wichita where she

attended and graduated from the East High class of 1951. She met, fell in love and was united in marriage to Richard K. “Keith” Howe on February 14, 1955, at the Palm Beach Air Force Base in

West Palm Beach, Florida. From this union Dee and Keith were blessed with two daughters, Cindy and Melanie. The family lived in a variety of locations due to Keith’s employment until making

Wichita their home in the 1960’s. Dee enjoyed her career as a legal secretary for many years, then as a full time homemaker, wife and mother to her family. Her and Keith moved to Russell in 1991, to

be closer to their daughters. She enjoyed watching old classic black and white movies, reading and collecting books, word puzzles, New Mexico, and art by Georgia O’Keefe and Robert Carver. Most

of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving family include her husband Keith of the home, and daughters Cindy Smith & husband Harry of Hot Springs Village, AR and Melanie Hamel and husband Mark of Russell; 5 grandchildren, Chris Winkler and wife Aubrae and family of Inola, OK, Ashley Simmons and husband Troy and family of Goddard, KS, Karie Florian of Salina, KS, Drew Hamel and wife Erika and family of Russell, KS and Taylor Hamel and fiance Nick Williams of Garden City, KS and 8

great grandchildren, Andrew Florian and Alexa Florian of Hays, KS, Olivia, Sophia and Boston Winkler of Inola, OK, Hunter and Brooke Simmons of Goddard, KS and Grace Hamel of Russell, KS.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step-father Wright Myers and sister Joan Myers.

A memorial service to celebrate Dee’s life will be held at 1 P.M. on Friday, May 19, 2017, at the Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell, Kansas, with Pastor Henry Hartman officiating. The family has selected cremation, so there will be no public viewing. Family will be greeting guests from 11 P.M. to 1 P.M. the day of the service at the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.