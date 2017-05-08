David A Robertson, 51, of McPherson, KS, passed away at 5:40 a.m., Sunday, May 7th, while in the company of family members, at McPherson Hospital .

Dave was born in Newton, Kansas on June 1, 1965, a son of Peggy Jo (Rosebrook) and Harold David Robertson.

Dave attended Buhler grade school, and graduated from Buhler High School, Buhler, Kansas in 1983. He then attended Bethany College Lindsborg, Kansas his freshman year and transferred to McPherson College, McPherson, Kansas where he graduated with his Bachelors degree in Business Administration.

He attended New Hope Evangelical Church McPherson, Kansas.

Dave worked for Certainteed Corporation for 3 years prior to owning and operating Triple Crown Sports Cards, McPherson, Kansas.

Dave loved playing basketball and played all through high school and college, he also participated in cross country, enjoyed coaching and training kids in basketball, working at Triple Crown Sports Cards, spending time with family and friends and at the Gym.

Dave was united in marriage to Terri D. Kurt on July 1, 1989, Las Vegas, Nevada. The young couple established their first home together in McPherson. The couple were blessed with the birth of two children, a daughter and a son, Taylor and Alex.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of nearly twenty-eight years, Terri Robertson, of McPherson, Kansas; his children, Taylor Robertson, and Alex Robertson, both of McPherson, Kansas; his mother, Peggy Krehbiel and her husband Robert, of Buhler, Kansas; his siblings, Marty Robertson and his wife Misty, of Hutchinson, Kansas and Deana Robertson, of Kentucky; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Dave was preceded in death by his father, Harold Robertson and a niece Amber Robertson.

Friends are invited to call on Friday, May 12, 2017 from 5 to 7 p.m. at New Hope Evangelical Church, McPherson.

The funeral service will be held at New Hope Evangelical Church, McPherson, Kansas, at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 13th, 2017 with Pastor George Bocox officiating.

The final resting place will be held at the McPherson Cemetery McPherson, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to David Robertson Children’s Education Fund and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.