$12,000 in tools stolen from Salina home

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary that occurred over the weekend.

The burglary was said to have happened between 8 p.m. on May 6 and 10 a.m. on May 7 on the 600 block of Duvall. According to Police Sgt. James Feldman, the resident returned home to find his 60-inch LG television and an assortment of tools missing.

Authorities say the suspect forced their way through the front door.

The victim is still putting together a list of missing tools but evaluated their value at about $12,000. The total loss, including damage to the front door, was estimated at $14,050.