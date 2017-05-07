The Salina Post

Wichita to spend nearly $10M to prepare for NCAA tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita officials expect to spend between $7 million and $10 million to prepare for hosting a weekend of NCAA tournament basketball games next spring.

The city and county are planning to tackle a list of projects before the fans and basketball teams arrive.

The list includes some major projects such as a $3.5 million street reconstruction project in Wichita’s Old Town area and a $1.63 million upgrade to Intrust Bank Arena’s north entrance.

County Commission Chairman David Unruh says hosting the tournament offered the perfect time to expand the north entrance to the arena.

The county will also spend $385,000 to upgrade the wireless internet system at the arena.

