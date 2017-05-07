DOUGLAS COUNTY – A Kansas man died just before 8p.m. Saturday in Douglas County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1993 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Derek S. Fenton, 45, Lawrence, was westbound on N1400 Road just southeast of Eudora.

The vehicle drifted off roadway to the right and rolled into the ditch.

Fenton was pronounced dead at the scene. Shelley D. Fenton, 46, Lawrence, a passenger on the motorcycle was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

They were not wearing helmets, according to the KHP.