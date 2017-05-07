Carol A. Bisnette, age 61, entered into rest on, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at her residence in Concordia. She was born on July 22, 1955 in Concordia, Kansas to Glen and Marguerite Townsdin.

Carol was a graduate of Jamestown High School. On April 3, 1993 she married Thomas J. Bisnette in Concordia. He preceded her in death on December 14, 2005.

Carol owned and operated her own Daycare for several years. She later worked as a Firefighter, EMT, EMS and Paramedic for the City of Concordia. She was a member of the Jamestown United Methodist Church, American Legion Post #76 and Moose Lodge #1428 both of Concordia.

Carol enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, canning and most of all spending time with children.

Survivors include her children, Shayla Lewellyn, Concordia, KS.; Victor Tatro, Hutchinson, KS.; Russell Britt, Concordia, KS.; Terrance Britt (Cayleen), Jamestown, KS.; Shelby and Jesika Bisnette, both of Concordia, KS.; Grandchildren, Kelsey Tatro, Samantha Meadows (Sean), Alexis, Allisyn, Zaiden Lewellyn, Ambyr Tatro, Kaylee Kagle, Xavier Christenson, Gage, Leighton, Tessa, Kyson, Ellie Britt, Grace Parks, Zoe, Cole, Owen Britt.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, James “Jim” Townsdin, Ted Lavoie, 2 sisters, Jeanette Townsdin, Sandra Miller.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 with family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. all at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia.

Funeral Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 11, 2017 Jamestown United Methodist Church with Rev. Randy Whitley officiating.

Burial will follow in the St. Concordia Cemetery, Concordia.

Memorial Contributions may be given to Carol A. Bisnette memorial fund to be determined at a later time c/o Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home.