LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Always Dreaming splashed through the slop to win the Kentucky Derby by 2 ¾ lengths, giving trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey John Velazquez their second victories in the race but their first together.
McCraken, the horse named for the community in Rush County finished a distant 8th.
Janis Whitham, 81, a resident of Wichita County community of Leoti, Kansas owns McCraken. That is why this 3-year-old is named for the town in Rush County.
In 2013, The Daily Racing form detailed Witham’s ownership style.
Sent off at 9-2 odds, Always Dreaming made it the fifth straight year that a Derby favorite has won, the longest such stretch since the 1970s.
Always Dreaming was followed across the finish line Saturday by a pair of longshots: 33-1 Lookin At Lee and 40-1 Battle of Midway.
Always Dreaming ran 1 ¼ miles in 2:03.59 and paid $11.40, $7.20 and $5.80.
Here is the official final order of finish
|1
|Always Dreaming
|2
|Lookin At Lee
|3
|Battle of Midway
|4
|Classic Empire
|5
|Practical Joke
|6
|Tapwrit
|7
|Gunnevera
|8
|McCracken
|9
|Gormley
|10
|Irish War Cry
|11
|Hence
|12
|Untrapped
|13
|Girvin
|14
|Patch
|15
|J Boys Echo
|16
|Sonneteer
|17
|Fast and Accurate
|18
|Irap
|19
|State of Honor
|20
|Thunder Snow (DNF)
