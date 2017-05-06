The Salina Post

Tough day for horse owned by Kansas woman at Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Always Dreaming splashed through the slop to win the Kentucky Derby by 2 ¾ lengths, giving trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey John Velazquez their second victories in the race but their first together.

McCraken, the horse named for the community in Rush County finished a distant 8th.

Janis Whitham, 81, a resident of Wichita County community of Leoti, Kansas owns McCraken. That is why this 3-year-old is named for the town in Rush County.

In 2013, The Daily Racing form detailed Witham’s ownership style.

 

Sent off at 9-2 odds, Always Dreaming made it the fifth straight year that a Derby favorite has won, the longest such stretch since the 1970s.

Always Dreaming was followed across the finish line Saturday by a pair of longshots: 33-1 Lookin At Lee and 40-1 Battle of Midway.

Always Dreaming ran 1 ¼ miles in 2:03.59 and paid $11.40, $7.20 and $5.80.

Here is the official final order of finish

1 Always Dreaming
2 Lookin At Lee
3 Battle of Midway
4 Classic Empire
5 Practical Joke
6 Tapwrit
7 Gunnevera
8 McCracken
9 Gormley
10 Irish War Cry
11 Hence
12 Untrapped
13 Girvin
14 Patch
15 J Boys Echo
16 Sonneteer
17 Fast and Accurate
18 Irap
19 State of Honor
20 Thunder Snow (DNF)

