SculptureTour begins in downtown Salina

Teams of workers unveiled 22 new sculptures in downtown Salina this morning. The works will remain up for almost a year, giving residents and visitors an opportunity to vote for their favourite piece. Votes will determine the “People’s Choice Award-winning sculpture.” The City will then purchase that sculpture, up to $15,000, and it will stay permanently on display in Salina.

The event kicked off this morning at 11 a.m. and will run until 2 p.m. Free popcorn, face painting and live music were also made available for those taking the tour.

