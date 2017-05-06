DATELINE: Little River

NAME: LeVeta Jean Schafer

AGE: 65 yrs

DATE OF DEATH: May 5, 2017

PLACE OF DEATH: her residence in Little River

DATE OF BIRTH: February 9, 1952

PLACE OF BIRTH: Ellsworth

PARENTS: Charles Keith and Alma Voth Briscoe

RESIDENCE: lifetime Little River

OCCUPATION: former Dietitian & Custodian at Little River High School and Laundry Aide at Sandstone Heights Nursing Home

EDUCATION: graduated Little River High School in the class of 1970

MEMBERSHIPS: United Methodist Church, Little River

She married Larry Schafer and later divorced

SURVIVORS: son, Michael “Mike” & Jackie Schafer, Little River; Grandchildren, Ethan & Kaden Schafer, Lezlee & Cohen Haas, Jodi & Devan Wenthe; brother, Henry & Arah Lee Briscoe, Little River; 2 sisters, Ada Marie & Bill Baxter, Lyons, Donna Dee & Phillip Hewitt, Little River

PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: Parents; brothers Donald Lee Briscoe, Charles “Chuck” Briscoe;

step-son, Luke Schafer

SERVICES: 10:30A.M., Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at the United Methodist Church, Little River

OFFICIATING: Pastor Josh Johnson

BURIAL: Bean Memorial Cemetery, Little River

VISITATION: 2:00 to 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.

MEMORIAL: Hospice of Reno County or United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.