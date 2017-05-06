NAME: LeVeta Jean Schafer
AGE: 65 yrs
DATE OF DEATH: May 5, 2017
PLACE OF DEATH: her residence in Little River
DATE OF BIRTH: February 9, 1952
PLACE OF BIRTH: Ellsworth
PARENTS: Charles Keith and Alma Voth Briscoe
RESIDENCE: lifetime Little River
OCCUPATION: former Dietitian & Custodian at Little River High School and Laundry Aide at Sandstone Heights Nursing Home
EDUCATION: graduated Little River High School in the class of 1970
MEMBERSHIPS: United Methodist Church, Little River
She married Larry Schafer and later divorced
SURVIVORS: son, Michael “Mike” & Jackie Schafer, Little River; Grandchildren, Ethan & Kaden Schafer, Lezlee & Cohen Haas, Jodi & Devan Wenthe; brother, Henry & Arah Lee Briscoe, Little River; 2 sisters, Ada Marie & Bill Baxter, Lyons, Donna Dee & Phillip Hewitt, Little River
PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: Parents; brothers Donald Lee Briscoe, Charles “Chuck” Briscoe;
step-son, Luke Schafer
SERVICES: 10:30A.M., Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at the United Methodist Church, Little River
OFFICIATING: Pastor Josh Johnson
BURIAL: Bean Memorial Cemetery, Little River
VISITATION: 2:00 to 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.
MEMORIAL: Hospice of Reno County or United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.
Leave a Reply