La Neece Estelline Ditiro, 96, Went to be the Lord on May 2, 2017. She was born May 12, 1920 in Culbertson, NE, the daughter of A.E. and Ursel (Moorhous) Sparks. She grew up in the Oakley and WaKeeney areas and was a beautician and the business owner of House of Beauty in Salina, Kansas.

La Neece had two children, Sandra Warren and Nick Riedel, deceased. She has three grandchildren, Misti Riedel, Rondi Couffer and Lonnie Joe Riedel and two great grandchildren, Shane and Kyli. Her sister is Betty Mai and brother Bob (Shirley)Sparks.

She is preceded by siblings Verlin, Gerald, Wyvohn, and Virgil.

There will be a Funeral Memorial Mass at 11:00 am Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cathedral, Salina. Burial will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Salina.