SHAWNEE COUNTY – A Kansas High Patrol trooper was injured in an accident just before 5:30 Friday in Shawnee County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Natasha McCurdy, 22, Lebo, was southbound on U.S. 75 just south of Topeka Boulevard.
The driver lost control of the vehicle. It left the road to the right and overturned.
McCurdy was transported to St. Francis Hospital.
She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.
Comments
Christopher Kelly Jorden says
That’s the story. How do you leave the road and flip a vehicle on a perfect driving g conditions.
Speeding? Texting? Talking on phone?
Good job on reporting.
Jerseyboy says
Probably she texting or on her cell phone but the KHP would not report that.