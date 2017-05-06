The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

KHP: Trooper hospitalized after rollover accident

by 2 Comments

Friday accident in Shawnee County-photo courtesy WIBW-TV

SHAWNEE COUNTY – A Kansas High Patrol trooper was injured in an accident just before 5:30 Friday in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Natasha McCurdy, 22, Lebo, was southbound on U.S. 75 just south of Topeka Boulevard.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It left the road to the right and overturned.

McCurdy was transported to St. Francis Hospital.
She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  1. That’s the story. How do you leave the road and flip a vehicle on a perfect driving g conditions.

    Speeding? Texting? Talking on phone?

    Good job on reporting.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *