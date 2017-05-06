SHAWNEE COUNTY – A Kansas High Patrol trooper was injured in an accident just before 5:30 Friday in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Natasha McCurdy, 22, Lebo, was southbound on U.S. 75 just south of Topeka Boulevard.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It left the road to the right and overturned.

McCurdy was transported to St. Francis Hospital.

She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.