Henri L.”Harry” Geelen, 72, passed away Friday, May 5th, in Lindsborg. He was born August 11, 1944 in Antwerp Belgium, the son of Joannes Geelen and Alice DeBodt. Harry grew up in Belgium and attended local schools before moving to the United States in 1976. On March 12, 1983 he married Debra Ann Boyce. The early years of their married life was spent in Bridgeport, Kansas before moving to Carlton in 2004. He had been employed by Great Plains Manufacturing until retiring in 2013. Harry enjoyed gardening, fishing and woodworking.

He is survived by: wife, Debra Geelen; daughter, Jessica (Shane) Collins; son Derek Geelen and three grandchildren, Montana, Quentin and Harper Collins all of Carlton.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday, May 10th, at the Carlton Presbyterian Church with Rev. Don Schroeder officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery south of Holland. The family will receive friends 5:30 – 6:30 PM Tuesday, May 9th, at the Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions in his name be made to the Carlton Presbyterian Church. They may be left at the church the day of the service or left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas .