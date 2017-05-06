Hillsboro – Floyd Miller, 91, died May 5, 2017 at Hillsboro Community Hospital. He was born January 24, 1926 to John and Hanna (Hein) Miller rural Durham. He married Aileen Deem March 7, 1948 at Halstead. He was a farmer. Survivors include: wife, Aileen Miller of Hillsboro; son, Alan (Esther) Miller of Newton; daughters, Kathy (Kirby) Rector of Hillsboro, Linda (Wayne) Friesen of Hillsboro, Gayleen (Frank) Rockers of North Newton; 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Predeceased by a brother, LaVern Miller and sister, Virginia Miller. Celebration of Life Service 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017 at The Hillsboro United Methodist Church in Hillsboro officiated by Pastor Morita Truman. Interment at Durham Park Cemetery Rural Durham. Family to receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Memorials to the Church or the Hillsboro Senior Center in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jjostfuneralhome.com