Clifford Johnson, 97, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Friday, May 5th, 2017.

Clifford was born in Rural Saline County, Kansas on January 15, 1920, a son of the late Gladys (Hedges) Davis and John “Hap” Johnson.

He was the Owner/Operator of Day and Night Plumbing and Heating Company.

Survivors include two daughters, Michelle Blackledge, of Jett, Oklahoma, Jennifer Johnson, of Gypsum, Kansas; 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild.

Clifford is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Johnson; 2 brothers, Raymond Johnson, John Johnson; daughter, Linda Merrill.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 8, from 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Carlson – Geisendorf Funeral Home with family present from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 9th at Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Strasen officiating.

Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park Salina, Kansas.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Salina or to the family in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio, Salina, Kansas 67401.