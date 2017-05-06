

A Saline County Sheriff’s Deputy was transported to the hospital after an accident that occurred on North Santa Fe sometime after 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Sheriff Roger Soldan said that the deputy was headed northbound on Santa Fe to assist Salina Police on a call when it collided with a maroon car. The patrol vehicle then jumped the curb and struck a parked semi. Sheriff Soldan said that the maroon car was pulling out of Chuck’s Bar, located at 600 North Santa Fe. The cause of the accident is still undetermined and it is being investigated by Salina Police.

The deputy was transported to Salina Regional. Sheriff Soldan said he was on his way to check on the deputy’s condition just before 3 p.m.