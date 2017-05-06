The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

2 hospitalized after Saline County rollover accident

by 1 Comment

SALINE COUNTY –Two people from Salina were injured in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Silverado driven by Anthony R. Michael, 27, Salina, was traveling on Assaria Road six miles south of Salina.

The driver attempted to pass a 1990 Ford Bronco driven by Bodhi R. Hannert, 18, Salina, on the right side while the Ford was making a turn onto westbound K4.

The Chevy hit the Ford and proceeded into the ditch where it rolled onto its top.

Michael and a passenger Danielle H Robinson, 27, Enterprise, were transported to Salina Regional Medical Center.

Hannert and two passengers in the Ford were not injured.

Robinson was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

NeustromNew-June12016

 

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  1. To bad the sheriff department was not patrolling in the county and not on city streets they could have worked this accident.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *