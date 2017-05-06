SALINE COUNTY –Two people from Salina were injured in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Silverado driven by Anthony R. Michael, 27, Salina, was traveling on Assaria Road six miles south of Salina.

The driver attempted to pass a 1990 Ford Bronco driven by Bodhi R. Hannert, 18, Salina, on the right side while the Ford was making a turn onto westbound K4.

The Chevy hit the Ford and proceeded into the ditch where it rolled onto its top.

Michael and a passenger Danielle H Robinson, 27, Enterprise, were transported to Salina Regional Medical Center.

Hannert and two passengers in the Ford were not injured.

Robinson was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.