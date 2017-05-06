SALINE COUNTY –Two people from Salina were injured in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Saturday.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Silverado driven by Anthony R. Michael, 27, Salina, was traveling on Assaria Road six miles south of Salina.
The driver attempted to pass a 1990 Ford Bronco driven by Bodhi R. Hannert, 18, Salina, on the right side while the Ford was making a turn onto westbound K4.
The Chevy hit the Ford and proceeded into the ditch where it rolled onto its top.
Michael and a passenger Danielle H Robinson, 27, Enterprise, were transported to Salina Regional Medical Center.
Hannert and two passengers in the Ford were not injured.
Robinson was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.
Comments
Jerseyboy says
To bad the sheriff department was not patrolling in the county and not on city streets they could have worked this accident.