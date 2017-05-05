The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

USGS: 3.5-magnitude earthquake reported in Kansas

by Leave a Comment

HARPER COUNTY– Another earthquake rattled portions of Kansas on Thursday,
The 3.5 magnitude quake hit just after 6:30p.m. Thursday and was centered approximately 13 miles southeast of Harper according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

 

The USGS recorded nearly a dozen Kansas earthquakes in April, seven in March and six in February. They measured from 2.5. to 3.3.
There are no reports of damage or injury from Thursday’s earthquake, according to the Harper County Sheriff’s Department.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *