HARPER COUNTY– Another earthquake rattled portions of Kansas on Thursday,

The 3.5 magnitude quake hit just after 6:30p.m. Thursday and was centered approximately 13 miles southeast of Harper according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS recorded nearly a dozen Kansas earthquakes in April, seven in March and six in February. They measured from 2.5. to 3.3.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Thursday’s earthquake, according to the Harper County Sheriff’s Department.