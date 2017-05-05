Salina Area Technical College is hosting summer day camp on May 22-24 for students who will be going into fifth through tenth grades this fall.

Fifth- and sixth-graders will learn about Diesel engines and the hydraulic systems used in equipment such as forklifts and backhoes, and build a hydraulic robot arm.

Seventh- and eighth-graders will learn about building with metal, and how welding is used in modern industry, and then do some welding themselves, building a creature out of heavy steel plate.

Ninth- and tenth-graders will learn about electrical wiring, switches and outlets, and build a circuit board that models a home wiring project.

Students will be able to take their completed projects home at the end of the camp.

The camp is on the Salina Tech campus, from 8 a.m. to noon on May 22, 23 and 24. Cost is $20 per student, which includes a daily snack and a camp T-shirt.

Each class is limited to 10 students.

For more information, or to register for the camp, contact Lara Duran at 785-309-3169 or lara.duran@salinatech.edu