Salina Area Technical College is hosting summer day camp on May 22-24 for students who will be going into fifth through tenth grades this fall.
Fifth- and sixth-graders will learn about Diesel engines and the hydraulic systems used in equipment such as forklifts and backhoes, and build a hydraulic robot arm.
Seventh- and eighth-graders will learn about building with metal, and how welding is used in modern industry, and then do some welding themselves, building a creature out of heavy steel plate.
Ninth- and tenth-graders will learn about electrical wiring, switches and outlets, and build a circuit board that models a home wiring project.
Students will be able to take their completed projects home at the end of the camp.
The camp is on the Salina Tech campus, from 8 a.m. to noon on May 22, 23 and 24. Cost is $20 per student, which includes a daily snack and a camp T-shirt.
Each class is limited to 10 students.
For more information, or to register for the camp, contact Lara Duran at 785-309-3169 or lara.duran@salinatech.edu
Comments
Me says
It is too bad the day camp was not later in the week or even the following week. My child would love to attend, but some area schools are not out for Summer break until later that week. Maybe next time!