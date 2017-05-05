The Salina Police Department will hold a public ceremony on May 17 to honor those officers who have given their lives in the line of duty. Congress and the President have designated May 15 as “Peace Officers Memorial Day,” falling on “National Police Week.”

There have been four Salina Officers who have lost their lives in the line of Duty. Their pictures are memorialized in the lobby of the Salina Police Department.

Officer John Stonebraker – “Officer Stonebraker began his career in June of 1905. On February 12, 1917, Officer Stonebraker and Chief of Police Howard Burke responded to a call of public disturbance. Upon entering a rooming house, the suspect opened fire wounding chief Burke and killing Officer Stonebraker.”

Officer Tom Carson – “Officer Carson began his career in May of 1920. On November 29, 1920, Officer Carson had contact with a subject and ordered him off a Union Pacific night train. The suspect shot and killed Officer Carson.”

Officer Olney E. Eaton – ”Officer Eaton began his career in March of 1927. On May 31, 1942, Officer Eaton had just finished a conversation with two fellow officers. As he was crossing the street, he was struck and killed by a car.”



Officer Jerry R. Ivey – “Officer Ivey began his career in July of 1970. On June 13, 1975, Officer Ivey stopped a car that had just been used in a robbery moments earlier. The two exchanged gunfire and as Officer Ivey was retrieving his shotgun, the suspect shot him in the back. Officer Ivey was survived by his wife and three children.”

The public is invited to join the 2017 Law Enforcement Memorial Service. It will be held at Jerry Ivey Park, located at 2465 Edward Street, at 8 a.m. on May 17.

“Refreshments will be provided at the conclusion of the ceremony.”