A 36-year-old Salina man returned home to find his safe, containing a large amount of cash and medication, missing yesterday afternoon.

According to Police Capt. Paul Forrester, the victim called authorities around 2:30 p.m. Thursday after realizing the safe was gone. The burglary was said to have occurred between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Greenbriar.

The safe contained $4,500 in cash, over 100 Lortab pills and a spare car key, reportedly.

There was no sign of forced entry and Capt. Forrester said police are seeking a possible suspect.