Safe containing cash, medication stolen from Salina home

A 36-year-old Salina man returned home to find his safe, containing a large amount of cash and medication, missing yesterday afternoon.

According to Police Capt. Paul Forrester, the victim called authorities around 2:30 p.m. Thursday after realizing the safe was gone. The burglary was said to have occurred between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Greenbriar.

The safe contained $4,500 in cash, over 100 Lortab pills and a spare car key, reportedly.

There was no sign of forced entry and Capt. Forrester said police are seeking a possible suspect.

  1. The cash in a safe, I understand. Keeping medication in a safe, I also understand. But a total of 100 Lortab in a safe, now that’s questionable in these days of opioid abuse. A more reasonable amount would be okay. Unless he can backup that amount with a prescription, I’d wonder why possession for sale or distribution isn’t happening.

