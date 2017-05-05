Authorities were called to the 100 block of Mill in New Cambria for a domestic disturbance yesterday afternoon.

Dispatch received a call around 3:55 p.m. Thursday regarding a man that allegedly threw a beer bottle at a woman and then attempted to run her over with a vehicle. The suspect fled before authorities arrived but a Saline County Sheriff’s Deputy caught up with him near Salina.

Kevin Sheffield, 50, was taken into custody and faces transporting an open container, possession of marijuana, driving under the influence, aggravated assault and domestic battery charges.