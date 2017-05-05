The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

New Cambria man arrested after domestic disturbance

by 1 Comment

Authorities were called to the 100 block of Mill in New Cambria for a domestic disturbance yesterday afternoon.

Dispatch received a call around 3:55 p.m. Thursday regarding a man that allegedly threw a beer bottle at a woman and then attempted to run her over with a vehicle. The suspect fled before authorities arrived but a Saline County Sheriff’s Deputy caught up with him near Salina.

Kevin Sheffield, 50, was taken into custody and faces transporting an open container, possession of marijuana, driving under the influence, aggravated assault and domestic battery charges.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *