ABILENE, Kan. – A new temporary exhibit titled “Marlin Fitzwater: From Wheat Fields to White House” opens at the Eisenhower Presidential Library on Friday, May 12. The opening reception will be held that evening in the Library Courtyard from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and includes a meet and greet with Marlin Fitzwater. RSVP by May 9 to the Eisenhower Foundation at info@eisenhowerfoundation.net or 785-263-6771.

Fitzwater grew up in Abilene and graduated from K-State in 1965. He rose through the ranks of civil service in Washington, D.C., serving as spokesperson and speechwriter for several agencies including the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Transportation, and Department of Treasury.

In 1983, Fitzwater joined the White House staff, where he remained for ten years including six years as press secretary. He is the only press secretary in history to be appointed by two Presidents. He is a best selling author and consulted for the award-winning television show, West Wing.

The exhibit in collaboration with K-State Libraries will remain on display until Aug. 20. Fitzwater, who received an honorary doctorate from Kansas State University in 2015, recently donated his personal papers to the Richard L. D. & Marjorie J. Morse Department of Special Collections at K-State Libraries. The items in the exhibit represent a small sample of the donation. Visitors will be able to examine correspondence, publications, photos, memorabilia and official government documents. The collection is available to researchers at K-State Libraries.