Lois A. Webb, 95, of Salina, passed away Friday, April 28, 2017. She was born May 17, 1921 in Brookville, the daughter of Edwin and Irene Johnson.

Lois attended Bethany College, graduated from Marymount College, and taught elementary school for the Salina Public Schools for many years.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd E. Webb in 2001 and her brother, Kenneth Johnson and sister-in-law Grace Johnson.

She is survived by her daughter, Gayla Webb and husband Marc Blais, of Blair, NE; granddaughter, Molly Kerr and husband Christopher, of Providence, RI and two great-granddaughters, Madeline and Julia Kerr, of Providence.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, in Roselawn Memorial Park, with Pastor Kent Happel officiating.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the Salina Presbyterian Manor in care of Ryan Mortuary.