Kenneth Eugene “Ken” Tucker passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Redbud Village in Plainville, Kansas at the age of 89. He was born on February 12, 1928 in Courtland, Kansas to the late Lee Edger and Ada Christine (Fritizinger) Tucker. He grew up in the Courtland area and graduated from Courtland High School with the Class of 1946. He went on to attend refrigeration and electrical trade school in Kansas City, Missouri. After school, he proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. On August 21, 1949 he was united in marriage to Dorothy June Erickson in Courtland.

Ken began working in the heating and air conditioning business in 1954 and was an owner of Reed’s Plumbing & Heating, Inc. in Plainville. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Plainville, Paradise Masonic Lodge #290, American Legion Post #187, and the Refrigeration Service Engineers Society. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his old friends from the Topeka area, prairie chickens there, pheasants around home, and geese wherever they could find them. He liked spending time in his wood shop and restoring antique furniture, with many pieces finding their way into he and Dorothy’s home. Also an avid sports fan, he enjoyed racing, all of the grandkid’s ball games, and never missed a WWE match, live or on TV, if at all possible. But the greatest love of Ken’s life was his family.

Ken is survived by his sons Michael E. Tucker and wife Mari of Lucas, and Scott L Tucker and wife Misty of Maumelle, AR; daughters Cheryl L. Hageman and husband Terry of Plainville, and Cynthia J. Nutsch and husband Ron of Wichita; grandchildren Amanda Siebels, Melissa Simonson and husband Nick, Matthew Hageman, Andrew Nutsch, Lee Tucker, Ashton Nutsch, Lauren Tucker, and Chase Tucker; and great-grandchildren Addison Siebels, Taryn Siebels, Tucker Simonson, Sydney Siebels, Kelcee Simonson, and Hazel Simonson.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lee and Ada Tucker, wife Dorothy Tucker, and brother and sister-in-law Dean and Wilda “Woody” Tucker.

It has been said, “Battles aren’t won solely on the field, they are won within, over enemies of fear, and doubt. In that place, where promises are kept, promises to oneself, to one’s community, and to one’s country.” Ken was a man of honor, character, and integrity who never shirked his duty to be a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He leaves us with a legacy born in the heart of every Marine, a legacy of promises kept, and of battles won.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Plainville. Burial will follow in the Plainville City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00-8:00 pm on Monday at the funeral home with family receiving friends from 6:00-8:00 pm.