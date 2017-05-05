The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kansas man gets prison time for sharing child porn

by Leave a Comment

Busby-photo Crawford Co.

WICHITA  – A Kansas man was sentenced Thursday to five years in federal prison for distributing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Mark D. Busby, 48, Mulberry, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography.

In his plea, he admitted he installed software from the Ares file-sharing network on his computer and used it download child pornography and share it with other users.

An investigator with the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force downloaded child pornography from Busby’s computer.

Beall commended the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations and Assistant U.S. attorney Jason Hart for their work on the case.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *