WICHITA – A Kansas man was sentenced Thursday to five years in federal prison for distributing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Mark D. Busby, 48, Mulberry, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography.

In his plea, he admitted he installed software from the Ares file-sharing network on his computer and used it download child pornography and share it with other users.

An investigator with the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force downloaded child pornography from Busby’s computer.

Beall commended the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations and Assistant U.S. attorney Jason Hart for their work on the case.