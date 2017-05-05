The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Judge grants joint prelim for 4 suspects in Kansas triple-murder

by Leave a Comment

Investigators on the scene of March 13, murder in Topeka-photo courtesy WIBW TV

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Four men charged in a triple homicide in Topeka will have a joint preliminary hearing.

KSNT reports a Shawnee County judge on Friday agreed to allow one preliminary hearing to determine if one or all of the suspects will be tried.

The four are charged with first-degree murder and various other counts in the March deaths of 29-year-old Luke Davis, 38-year-old Nicole Fisher and 19-year-old Matthew Leavitt.

Thirty-four-year-old Joseph Krahn is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in all three deaths. Nineteen-year-old Shane Mays is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in Fisher’s and Leavitt’s deaths. And 33-year-old Brian Flowers and 30-year old Joseph Lowry are each charged with one count of first-degree murder in Leavitt’s death.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled July 11-13.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *