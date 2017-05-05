Dorothy L. Rapp, 82, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2017. She was born in 1934 to Lloyd and Viola (Cline) Gray in Bridgeport.

She attended Salina High, graduating in 1952. Dorothy worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for Clubine and Rettele CPA, and Rapp and Gaines Construction. She was an avid reader, member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League-Rebecca Circle and loved to take road trips to visit her soul sister, Carol Sue.

She is survived by: her husband of 63 years, Frank Rapp; children, Shirley Schamberger (Tim), of Denver and Salina, Jay Rapp, of Salina, Dr. Jeff Rapp (Dr. Maria), of Salina; brother, Ed Gray (Linda), of Topeka; grandchildren, Chad Schamberger (Lina) and Chase Schamberger, of Denver, Haley Rapp, of Manhattan, and Brandon Rapp, of Salina; and great-granddaughter, Sofi Grace Schamberger, of Denver.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 8, with visitation one hour prior, beginning at 9 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Lutheran Hour Ministries or Trinity Lutheran Church, in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.