Delbert G. “Turk” Allmon, 64, passed away May 2, 2017. He was born July 16, 1952 in Denver City, TX to Johnnie and Lois (Davis) Allmon.

Delbert was a longtime resident of Ellsworth. He worked previously as a machinist, and then worked many years for City Plumbing in Ellsworth.

Delbert is survived by his daughter, Gena Claycamp (Adam) of Edgar, NE; granddaughters, Ali and Jaden; mother, Lois Richards of McPherson; brother, David Allmon (Jean) of Abilene; brother, Dean Allmon (Rita) of Newton; sister, Deanna Allmon of Newton; brother, Dennis Allmon of Albuquerque, NM; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Johnnie; infant brother, Paul; and niece, Charlotte Allmon.

Memorial service: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 11, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth with inurnment following in Ellsworth Memorial cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Delbert Allmon Memorial Fund, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.