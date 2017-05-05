Dawn Janice Bellamy,80, passed away in Minneapolis, KS on May 2, 2017.

She was born on April 16, 1937 in Courtland, Kansas to Coy Boyles and Ida Jean (Kier) Boyles. After their divorce and her mother’s remarriage, she was adopted by Robert Brashier.

After graduating from Courtland High School in 1955, she married her high school sweetheart, Lee Smith. They moved to Seattle, Washington where she had a modeling career and worked for Boeing Aircraft Company. Two children, Loreli Suzanne and Lee Edward, Jr., were born. Moving to Los Angeles, she worked as an educational assistant.

Dawn later married Donald Bellamy and they returned to live in Courtland for many years where she ran Carl’s Bad Tavern in Formoso and the American Legion Club in Scandia. In 1993, following her father’s death, she moved with her mother Jean to New Mexico where she worked as a dietary manager for several large nursing homes and retirement centers. She acted as an extra in several movies and TV programs filmed in New Mexico, served on the Rio Rancho Library Board, and enjoyed reading and writing poetry.

Dawn is survived by her children and their families: Loreli Smith-Hoard and her husband Kevan of Minneapolis, KS, and Ed Smith and his wife Kim of Rio Rancho, NM; Loreli’s children: Skip Chase and wife Katie of Topeka, and their children Austin (Sami), Dallas, and Chloe, and great-great-granddaughter Pearl; Lucas Chase and great-grandson, Joshua, of Minneapolis; Michael Chase and wife Anita of Topeka, and great-grandson Graham. Ed and Kim’s sons: Ryan Smith and partner Shydein Selph of Las Vegas, NV; and Matt Smith and wife Kaitlin of Rio Rancho, NM and great-granddaughter Tagan.

Dawn is also survived by her siblings: Jeannie Tow and husband Gary of Omaha, NE, and their children; Roberta Hoard and husband James of Omaha, NE, and their children; Ed Brashier and wife Debbie of Cascade, ID, and their children; nephews James and Thomas Brashier and their families; other relatives and long-time friends. She is also survived by her dear friend and companion, Ron Berman of Las Vegas, NV.

She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Robert Benton Brashier and Jean Brashier, and her brothers Robert Brashier Jr and Thomas Brashier. She will be laid to rest in the Courtland Cemetery adjoining her parents.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at the Courtland United Methodist Church, Courtland, KS with Pastor Kathy Aeillo, officiating.

Inurnment will follow at the Courtland Cemetery.

The family will greet friends from 1 PM until 2 PM, Saturday, May 20th, prior to the service at the Courtland United Methodist Church.

Memorials are suggested to the Dawn Bellamy Memorial to be designated at a later time.

Online condolences at www.bachelor-surber.com

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS is in charge of the arrangements.