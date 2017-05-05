This is an Absolute MUST SEE! Immaculate 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Country Western Shouse resting on 11+- Beautiful Acres in a Private Setting in Lindsborg, just off I-135. Stunning Views all around this 50x40x24 Workshop attached to All Electric Home. 1200 SqFt of Open Main Floor Living Space. 780 SqFt in Unbelievable Loft Area. Kitchen Features Gorgeous Cabinets, and is wired for Disposal. Family Room in Loft Area can be used as 3rd Bedroom. Pool Table and Oak Desk to remain. Shop is Plumbed for Bathroom and has two 9×14 Doors. Horse Fencing included. Private Setting off Well Maintained Road, yet Easy Access to Interstate. Call for your showing today!

For this and other homes for sale in Salina and surrounding areas, go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx178 49&s=sp2

RE/MAX Advantage Realtors®, Inc.